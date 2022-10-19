Core Alternative Capital Has $8.50 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Core Alternative Capital grew its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,222 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 2.0% of Core Alternative Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schubert & Co boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 166,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,058 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 706,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,648,000 after purchasing an additional 13,834 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,995,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $147,388.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,081,188.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $147,388.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,081,188.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,517,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,538. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 287,722 shares of company stock valued at $42,327,379 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG stock opened at $128.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $306.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $136.98 and a 200-day moving average of $144.34. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 62.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.79.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.