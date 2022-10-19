Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,149 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Avient were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marquard & Bahls AG increased its holdings in Avient by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Marquard & Bahls AG now owns 4,144,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,942,000 after purchasing an additional 875,904 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Avient by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,802,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,502,000 after purchasing an additional 583,179 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Avient by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 697,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,486,000 after purchasing an additional 210,689 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Avient by 266.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 237,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,405,000 after purchasing an additional 172,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Avient by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,938,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,060,000 after purchasing an additional 147,075 shares during the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVNT stock opened at $33.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.29. Avient Co. has a 1 year low of $29.02 and a 1 year high of $61.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.55.

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Avient had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Avient Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.2475 dividend. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Avient’s payout ratio is currently 34.93%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Avient in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Avient from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Avient from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer lowered Avient from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Avient from $67.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avient currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

