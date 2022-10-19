Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,441 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Diamondback Energy worth $23,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1,991.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 51.8% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 334 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FANG. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.74.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $141.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.61. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.02 and a 12-month high of $162.24.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.41. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 42.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 25.58 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and natural gas company to buy up to 17.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $3.05 per share. This represents a $12.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.03%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

