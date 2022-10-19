US Bancorp DE Reduces Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,264,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,716 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $32,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Simmons Bank increased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 16.5% during the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 102,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 14,501 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Coterra Energy by 239.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $20,643,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 729.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 157,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 138,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Trading Up 1.8 %

Coterra Energy stock opened at $29.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.45. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.39 and a 52 week high of $36.55. The stock has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 41.04% and a return on equity of 28.44%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTRA shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.87.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

