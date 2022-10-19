RMB Capital Management LLC Has $390,000 Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

RMB Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ECL. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. O Dell Group LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 62.1% in the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Ecolab in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Ecolab in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Ecolab by 119.2% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $533,568.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,530 shares in the company, valued at $3,756,652.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $392,518.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,752.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $533,568.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,530 shares in the company, valued at $3,756,652.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 274,284 shares of company stock worth $47,244,385 over the last ninety days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $148.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.56, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.93 and a 12-month high of $238.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.19 and its 200 day moving average is $162.27.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ECL. Northcoast Research upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Ecolab from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.47.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

