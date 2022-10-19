Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Position Increased by Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $772,000. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 0.4% during the first quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 155,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,390,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 31.4% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in Chevron by 2.3% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 55,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,008,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 1.6% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 9,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. Cowen raised their price target on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen raised their price target on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Chevron from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.45.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $162.72 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $109.79 and a 1 year high of $182.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.06 and a 200-day moving average of $158.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

