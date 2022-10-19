Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $74,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 23.3% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 26,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,873,000 after acquiring an additional 5,076 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 46.9% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 213 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 14,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,632,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth approximately $702,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 25,367 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,374,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 87,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $2,182,634.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 610,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,158,289.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 87,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $2,182,634.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 610,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,158,289.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 793,689 shares of company stock worth $23,413,742 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

GS stock opened at $313.85 on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $277.84 and a 12 month high of $426.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $324.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $316.30. The stock has a market cap of $107.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.35.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.99 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $15.02 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on GS shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $461.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $354.00 to $341.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $404.81.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

