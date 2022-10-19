RMB Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

RMB Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 674 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in ServiceNow by 310.5% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 78 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. 87.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.86, for a total value of $3,074,676.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,373,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.86, for a total value of $3,074,676.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,373,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.96, for a total transaction of $503,115.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,143.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,922 shares of company stock valued at $14,410,327 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ServiceNow Trading Up 2.3 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NOW shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $595.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $495.00 to $501.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $646.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $583.69.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $356.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $427.85 and a 200 day moving average of $455.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.07 billion, a PE ratio of 392.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.98. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.00 and a 1-year high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

