Dfpg Investments LLC Acquires 2,119 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $32,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,624,980 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,635,870. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $100.80 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $57.96 and a 52-week high of $105.57. The stock has a market cap of $420.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.83 and its 200 day moving average is $91.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.34. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.14 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.08.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

