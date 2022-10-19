Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Buys 201 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,565 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in NVIDIA by 550.0% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $28,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 121.0% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 221 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.76.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVDA stock opened at $119.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The firm has a market cap of $297.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.98.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.25%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

