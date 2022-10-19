US Bancorp DE Trims Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,548 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.07% of McKesson worth $31,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in McKesson in the first quarter worth $28,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in McKesson by 1,257.1% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in McKesson during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Price Performance

NYSE MCK opened at $360.88 on Wednesday. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $201.59 and a 1 year high of $375.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.87 billion, a PE ratio of 38.15, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $356.22 and its 200 day moving average is $335.35.

McKesson Increases Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.52. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 350.22% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $67.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.87 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 24.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 22.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen upped their price objective on McKesson to $384.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on McKesson from $331.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of McKesson to $405.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total transaction of $477,373.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,182.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total value of $477,373.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,182.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $2,579,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,531.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,300 shares of company stock worth $3,924,748 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

