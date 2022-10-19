US Bancorp DE Sells 52,838 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 424,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 52,838 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $33,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRU. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 121.9% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,188,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $639,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399,314 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in TransUnion in the 1st quarter worth about $167,521,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TransUnion in the 4th quarter worth about $189,523,000. BlueSpruce Investments LP lifted its stake in TransUnion by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 1,740,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,863,000 after acquiring an additional 573,058 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 585.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 388,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,150,000 after acquiring an additional 331,871 shares during the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRU stock opened at $57.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.35. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $54.02 and a 52-week high of $120.91.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The firm had revenue of $948.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.38 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 36.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This is an increase from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 6.36%.

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright purchased 25,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 226,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,981,482.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on TransUnion from $101.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on TransUnion from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on TransUnion to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on TransUnion from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.92.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

