US Bancorp DE Decreases Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 823,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,112 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.12% of Kroger worth $38,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Kroger by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kroger by 179.5% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Kroger by 176.2% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KR shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Kroger from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Kroger from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Kroger Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $43.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.97 and a 200 day moving average of $49.80. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.28 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. Kroger had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The business had revenue of $34.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.61%.

Kroger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.