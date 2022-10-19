Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Boosts Stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 180.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000.

STIP stock opened at $96.92 on Wednesday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $96.04 and a 52-week high of $107.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.27.

