Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) Shares Acquired by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Rating) by 71.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,252,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,879,000 after buying an additional 504,190 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 483,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,186,000 after purchasing an additional 25,509 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 395,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,933,000 after purchasing an additional 79,794 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 339,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,248,000 after purchasing an additional 141,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 325,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,710,000 after purchasing an additional 85,573 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF stock opened at $41.81 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.43. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 52-week low of $39.14 and a 52-week high of $50.25.

