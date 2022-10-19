Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $417,000 Position in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 652 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NWN. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Northwest Natural during the first quarter worth $36,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 133.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

Northwest Natural Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:NWN opened at $46.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Northwest Natural Holding has a 12-month low of $42.37 and a 12-month high of $57.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.60.

Northwest Natural Increases Dividend

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $194.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This is an increase from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northwest Natural in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Northwest Natural news, VP David A. Weber sold 1,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $76,423.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,100.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,438 shares of company stock worth $76,522. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.