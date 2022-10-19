Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $766,000 Position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 186.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,217 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHLC. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF stock opened at $60.00 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12-month low of $55.92 and a 12-month high of $69.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.50.

