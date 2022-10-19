Essex Financial Services Inc. Cuts Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,814 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CRM. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 71.4% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 12.1% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 11.7% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,255 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 37.4% during the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 2,905 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Orser Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter worth $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $218.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $207.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.21.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total transaction of $327,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,950,442,666.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total transaction of $137,139.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,324,791.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total transaction of $327,290.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,950,442,666.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,158 shares of company stock valued at $12,199,280. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $153.53 on Wednesday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.59 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $153.53 billion, a PE ratio of 284.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $159.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.56.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

