Essex Financial Services Inc. Sells 167 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,568 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 0.9% of Essex Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $8,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Steph & Co. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,290 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Harvey Investment Co. LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $522.21 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $423.40 and a one year high of $553.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $522.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $513.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.75.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The business had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $579.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $596.16.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total value of $53,059,422.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 787,372 shares in the company, valued at $420,669,238.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total value of $7,994,953.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,108 shares in the company, valued at $27,224,678.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total transaction of $53,059,422.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 787,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,669,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,675 shares of company stock worth $68,445,568. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

