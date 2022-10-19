Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,866 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 126.3% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 96.2% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 74.1% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 164.4% during the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price target on Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.48.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $98.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.75. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $90.23 and a 12-month high of $179.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.26, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.23.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

