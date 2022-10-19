Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Buys New Shares in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 18,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,475,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 205.7% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 107 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $300.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.32 and a 1 year high of $484.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $343.61 and its 200-day moving average is $352.06.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The business’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 25.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $417.00 to $402.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $366.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.13.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total value of $2,828,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,956,265.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other S&P Global news, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total transaction of $4,984,435.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,053,513.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total transaction of $2,828,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,890 shares in the company, valued at $65,956,265.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,150 shares of company stock worth $10,146,219 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

