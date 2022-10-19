Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) Shares Bought by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,045 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Radius Global Infrastructure worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RADI. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 6.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. American Trust increased its holdings in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 8.4% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 23.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 20.7% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. 94.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Radius Global Infrastructure Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Radius Global Infrastructure stock opened at $8.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.76. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $18.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 6.01.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Radius Global Infrastructure from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of telecom real property interests and contractual rights. The company leases wireless towers or antennae, and other communications infrastructure. As of December 31, 2021, it had interests in 8,506 leases situated on 8,186 communications sites located in the United States and 19 other countries.

