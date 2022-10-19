RMB Capital Management LLC Invests $353,000 in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter worth $73,000. Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 21,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 68.1% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Anson Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Anson Capital Inc. now owns 18,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.6% during the second quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XAR opened at $99.36 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.24. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $91.37 and a 1 year high of $127.90.

