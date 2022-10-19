Calamos Advisors LLC Has $3.58 Million Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,000 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $3,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in VICI Properties by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 74,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 25,793 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in VICI Properties by 157.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 253,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after acquiring an additional 155,247 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in VICI Properties by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 10,148 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,167,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 341.9% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 163,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,857,000 after buying an additional 126,151 shares in the last quarter.

VICI Properties Trading Up 0.5 %

VICI Properties stock opened at $30.61 on Wednesday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.23 and a 12-month high of $35.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 154.46%.

VICI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties to $39.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.72.

About VICI Properties



VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.



