RMB Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.8% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 4,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 121,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,624,000 after purchasing an additional 20,807 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PNC shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.03.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total value of $584,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,159,730.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $156.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.67. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.52 and a fifty-two week high of $228.14. The company has a market capitalization of $64.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.96%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.75 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 45.25%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.