Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Bought by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,275 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Shell in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 7.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 3,000 ($36.25) to GBX 2,900 ($35.04) in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. ING Group upgraded shares of Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,121.63.

NYSE SHEL opened at $51.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.65. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $44.90 and a 12 month high of $61.67. The company has a market capitalization of $185.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.66.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The energy company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $103.08 billion for the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 17.39%. Equities research analysts expect that Shell plc will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

