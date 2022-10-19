Calamos Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,745 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,772 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $3,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1,991.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth $35,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 51.8% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 334 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $141.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.61. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.02 and a 1-year high of $162.24.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 25.12%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 25.58 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and natural gas company to repurchase up to 17.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a $3.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $12.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FANG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.74.

About Diamondback Energy

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

