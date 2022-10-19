Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Increases Stock Position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 18,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

NYSE WRE opened at $17.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.29 and a 200 day moving average of $21.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.50 and a beta of 0.89. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $26.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 680.00%.

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

