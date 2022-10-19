Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Bought by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,865 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,923 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,140,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 9.2% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,353 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 8.9% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 5.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $363.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $325.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.60.

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $293.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.02. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $211.06 and a 1-year high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $297.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.81.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 20.73%.

In other Carlisle Companies news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 40,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.77, for a total value of $12,850,408.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,879,990.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.44, for a total transaction of $3,317,175.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,841,570.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 40,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.77, for a total transaction of $12,850,408.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,879,990.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,456 shares of company stock worth $18,458,337. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

