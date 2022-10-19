Calamos Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,876 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 1.3% of Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $14,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,762. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,762. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $162.72 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $109.79 and a 1 year high of $182.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $157.06 and its 200-day moving average is $158.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.80. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 18.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVX. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.45.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

