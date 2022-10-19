Calamos Advisors LLC Has $121.81 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 841,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 38,892 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 0.5% of Calamos Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $121,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 85.0% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

Chevron Stock Performance

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CVX opened at $162.72 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $109.79 and a 12 month high of $182.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.80. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 18.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

