Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Has $3.93 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 2.1% of Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 3,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 10,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of Chevron by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 151,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,924,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,463,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chevron from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.45.

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $162.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $319.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $109.79 and a 52-week high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

