The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 412,453 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 164,136 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $38,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 126.3% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 96.2% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 74.1% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 164.4% in the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.48.

DIS opened at $98.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $179.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $90.23 and a 1-year high of $179.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.75.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.