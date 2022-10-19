Profund Advisors LLC Sells 5,312 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,429 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 5,312 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of V. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 7,648.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 78,476 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its position in Visa by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Visa Stock Up 1.0 %
V stock opened at $187.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $195.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.01. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $236.96.
Visa Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.12%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
V has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Macquarie cut their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.81.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
