The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,848 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 178,628 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $16,860,000 after buying an additional 13,851 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 48,627 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,592,000 after buying an additional 9,663 shares in the last quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 179,659 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $16,960,000 after buying an additional 6,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 7,036 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $98.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $179.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.26, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $90.23 and a 1 year high of $179.25.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.48.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

