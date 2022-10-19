Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Acquires 19,704 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 90.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,449 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,704 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 8.4% in the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 178,628 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $16,860,000 after acquiring an additional 13,851 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 6.7% in the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in Walt Disney by 24.8% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 48,627 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,592,000 after acquiring an additional 9,663 shares during the period. Mill Capital Management LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 3.5% in the second quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 179,659 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $16,960,000 after acquiring an additional 6,063 shares during the period. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust raised its position in Walt Disney by 41.2% in the second quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 7,036 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.48.

Shares of DIS opened at $98.48 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $90.23 and a 1-year high of $179.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.03 and a 200 day moving average of $107.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.26, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

