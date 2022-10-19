Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Reduces Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 1.3% of Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 7,648.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 78,476 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $187.17 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $236.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $195.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a net margin of 51.99% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at $33,277,301.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading

