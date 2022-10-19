13,438 Shares in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Bought by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,438 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Snider Financial Group increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 219,586,336 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 8.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 325,338,615 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,501,475,000 after buying an additional 26,707,784 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 61.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,968,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $151,652,000 after buying an additional 3,404,530 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at about $52,800,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 14.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,002,015 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $287,504,000 after buying an additional 2,087,400 shares during the period. 49.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $12.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.64. The firm has a market cap of $48.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.21, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.16. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $25.87.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $37.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. This is a positive change from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on F shares. Morgan Stanley raised Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Ford Motor to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.77.

About Ford Motor

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

