Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Sells 135 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VDE. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 289.7% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1,381.0% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $115.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.14 and its 200-day moving average is $109.49. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $72.20 and a 1 year high of $130.35.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

