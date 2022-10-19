Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Takes $236,000 Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Southern by 4.4% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 19,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV raised its stake in shares of Southern by 7.0% during the second quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 8,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Southern by 8.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,935,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,005,000 after buying an additional 156,484 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of Southern by 21.1% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 143,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,202,000 after buying an additional 24,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 2.7% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 287,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,504,000 after buying an additional 7,639 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,411,012. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,438,123.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,411,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,987,855. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southern Stock Performance

Southern stock opened at $65.39 on Wednesday. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $60.71 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The company has a market cap of $69.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.80.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SO. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.92.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

