US Bancorp DE Sells 5,074 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 210,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,074 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.05% of Eaton worth $26,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 288.6% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 105.0% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Eaton in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ETN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Eaton from $174.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price objective on Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Eaton from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.46.

In other news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,593 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,151,858.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $446,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,856 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,911,944.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $140.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.51. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $122.50 and a 1-year high of $175.72. The firm has a market cap of $56.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.05. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.15%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

