Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 85.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,000 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 368,588 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 173.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 849 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 68.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 4.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 19.2% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Foot Locker by 3.1% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 25,745 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Foot Locker

In other news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total transaction of $77,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,966.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total value of $77,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,966.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 81,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total value of $2,983,251.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,659,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,105,584.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 326,008 shares of company stock valued at $10,960,670. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Foot Locker Trading Up 1.1 %

FL opened at $32.12 on Wednesday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $57.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.02.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.35. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. Foot Locker’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FL shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on Foot Locker from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Foot Locker to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Foot Locker from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Foot Locker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.95.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

