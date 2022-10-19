US Bancorp DE Sells 22,573 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 693,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,573 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $28,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $662,000. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 24,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 4,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Price Performance

Altria Group stock opened at $44.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.04 and a 200-day moving average of $47.30. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $57.05. The company has a market cap of $80.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.40%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 387.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

