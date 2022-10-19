US Bancorp DE Lowers Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $35,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,661,928 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,873,788,000 after buying an additional 30,408 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,325,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,506,692,000 after purchasing an additional 596,760 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,087,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,380,895,000 after purchasing an additional 49,004 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,186,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $530,644,000 after purchasing an additional 41,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 7.2% in the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 783,728 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $350,499,000 after purchasing an additional 52,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total value of $1,907,809.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,015,646.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total transaction of $280,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,308. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total transaction of $1,907,809.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,015,646.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,607 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,034. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 6.7 %

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $506.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $485.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $470.07. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $345.90 and a fifty-two week high of $515.49. The firm has a market cap of $78.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.23%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 19.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $488.00 to $529.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $455.00 to $516.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $517.31.

About Northrop Grumman

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Further Reading

