US Bancorp DE Sells 897 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 162,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 897 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $41,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.4% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 8.8% during the second quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C. lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dash Acquisitions Inc. acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $2,915,000. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on EL shares. TheStreet downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $314.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $298.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $325.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.28.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

EL opened at $215.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.01, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.03. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $206.19 and a 52-week high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 13.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 36.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total value of $5,282,209.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,792 shares in the company, valued at $31,301,423.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 6,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $1,828,758.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,485 shares in the company, valued at $6,716,235.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total value of $5,282,209.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,301,423.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,727 shares of company stock worth $10,591,510 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

