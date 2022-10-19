NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Position Raised by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 625,604 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,045 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $94,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $54,152,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,529 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,269,735 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,347,921,000 after purchasing an additional 243,671 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,195,984 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,327,796,000 after purchasing an additional 964,349 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 14.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 10,828,224 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,954,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,800 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,691,529 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,917,292,000 after buying an additional 496,713 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $119.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The stock has a market cap of $297.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.24, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.72.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. TheStreet cut shares of NVIDIA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $192.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.76.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

