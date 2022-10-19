NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,868 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 11,325 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its position in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 3,191 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVDA opened at $119.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $297.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.98.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 5.25%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $180.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $192.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.76.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

