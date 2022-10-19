Essex Financial Services Inc. Grows Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 784 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEM. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Newmont by 182.0% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 32,070,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,547,688,000 after purchasing an additional 20,699,677 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Newmont by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,489,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,418 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Newmont by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,305,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,294 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Newmont during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,681,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Newmont by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,639,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $606,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,223 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $136,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,746.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $469,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,949,251.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $136,050.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,746.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,232,840 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Trading Up 0.9 %

Newmont stock opened at $41.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.03 and a 200 day moving average of $57.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.12 and a beta of 0.26. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $86.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 222.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Newmont from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Newmont from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.17.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

