US Bancorp DE Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,159 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $30,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 70,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 31.6% during the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 92,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,963,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $141.02 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $132.64 and a 1 year high of $172.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.34.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

