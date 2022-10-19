Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Acquires 339 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,105 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Oracle were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 469.0% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 107.2% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 947 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $67.03 on Wednesday. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.42. The company has a market capitalization of $180.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.93.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. Oracle’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Societe Generale cut their price objective on Oracle to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Oracle from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.17.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

